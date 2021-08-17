CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.
CDK traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. 1,634,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,488. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.
About CDK Global
CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.
