CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

CDK traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. 1,634,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,488. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

