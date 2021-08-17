CCUniverse Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $14,085.32 and approximately $73.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

