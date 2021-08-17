Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares traded down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.27 and last traded at $106.49. 52,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,814,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.67.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -295.07 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,481,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 33.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Featured Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.