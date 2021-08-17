Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares traded down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.27 and last traded at $106.49. 52,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,814,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -295.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,481,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 33.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.