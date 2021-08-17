Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Up to $26.48

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.48, but opened at $27.49. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 3,640 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRBU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

