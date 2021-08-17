Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$250.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$234.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$220.33.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$197.91 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$122.81 and a twelve month high of C$213.85. The stock has a market cap of C$11.36 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$195.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Diana Leslie Chant bought 250 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

