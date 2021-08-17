Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to C$68.50

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$68.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $49.72.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

