Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$70.50 at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $48.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $1.0959 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

