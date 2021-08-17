Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down to $37.75

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.75, but opened at $36.23. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 629 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.