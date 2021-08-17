Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,145 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eargo were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Eargo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eargo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Eargo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Eargo by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eargo stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $968.30 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eargo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Eargo Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

