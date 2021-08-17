Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,789 Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSPD. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSPD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion and a PE ratio of -72.30. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

