Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The stock has a market cap of $711.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LIND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

