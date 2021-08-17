Calamos Advisors LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 71.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,410 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of DKNG opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,334,973 shares of company stock worth $219,296,927 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

