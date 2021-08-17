Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,806 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exagen were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,521 shares of company stock worth $348,499 over the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $197.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.51. Exagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 16.41.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

