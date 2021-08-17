Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

