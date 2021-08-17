Brokers Set Expectations for Akouos, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akouos in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akouos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AKUS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $10.95 on Monday. Akouos has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $377.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Akouos by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akouos by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Akouos by 458.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Akouos by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Akouos by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

