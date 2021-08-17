Brokers Offer Predictions for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $30.86 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $910.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,614.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,942 shares of company stock worth $392,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $390,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

