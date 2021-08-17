Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XEC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

