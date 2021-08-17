Brokerages Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target at $28.77

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.84. 58,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,143. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

