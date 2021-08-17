Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT at $191.60

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.60.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $91.08 on Friday. Futu has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Futu will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Futu by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Futu by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Futu by 145.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

