Brokerages Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT at $52.22

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 88,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,060. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

