Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target at C$27.92

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cormark set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

Shares of TSE:AC traded down C$0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.88. The stock has a market cap of C$8.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.80. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

