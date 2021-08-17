Brokerages Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.05 Million

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report sales of $226.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.44 million and the lowest is $206.27 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $93.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $782.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.61 million to $803.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

NYSE AHT opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $377.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

