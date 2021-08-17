Brokerages Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report sales of $17.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.31 million. ViewRay posted sales of $10.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $68.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $69.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $115.44 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $134.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million.

Several research firms have commented on VRAY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

VRAY stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $900.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 64,248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 31,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

