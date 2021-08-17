Brokerages Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.72.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. 261,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,306,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

