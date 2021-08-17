Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report $140.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.87 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $108.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $512.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $506.70 million to $522.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $653.80 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $743.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,971 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,784,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,814,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,985,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. 525,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,903. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $281.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.10. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

