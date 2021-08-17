Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Lannett posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lannett.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCI opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $182.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lannett has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

