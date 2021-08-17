Brokerages Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

JNCE opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.08. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

