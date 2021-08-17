Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to post sales of $117.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.64 million and the highest is $118.30 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $511.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.85 million to $529.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $674.20 million, with estimates ranging from $669.29 million to $679.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of INDB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 284,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,528. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.