Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
Shares of NYSE BRMK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 616,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,215. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
