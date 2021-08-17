Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE BRMK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 616,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,215. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.