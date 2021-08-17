British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) is Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up 4.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

