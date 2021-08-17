Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

Shares of BRDCY stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. 53,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,379. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRDCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

