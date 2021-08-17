Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 53,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,379. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.38. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 0.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

