Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 11,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,037. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

