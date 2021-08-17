Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €80.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.28 ($94.45).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €85.80 ($100.94) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €81.25. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

