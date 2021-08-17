Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €80.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.28 ($94.45).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €85.80 ($100.94) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €81.25. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

