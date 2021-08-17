Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $1.24 on Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.34 million and $3.24 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.73 or 0.00436507 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003313 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00012032 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $605.73 or 0.01350893 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,831,239 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.