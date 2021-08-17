BORA Hits Market Capitalization of $180.60 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, BORA has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. BORA has a total market cap of $180.60 million and approximately $28.00 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BORA coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00062977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.36 or 0.00939098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00050184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00169308 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA (BORA) is a coin. It launched on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

Buying and Selling BORA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

