Bonded Finance (BOND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.43 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $152,982.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.85 or 0.00912625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00104446 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare,

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

