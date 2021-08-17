BMO Capital Markets Trims Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Target Price to C$7.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 target price (down previously from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.28.

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$6.22 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$644.30 million and a PE ratio of -6.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.81.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

