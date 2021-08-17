Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get Blucora alerts:

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $776.79 million, a P/E ratio of -39.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Blucora by 798.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Blucora by 81,261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blucora (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.