Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $15.24 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00053098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00126601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00157041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,909.48 or 1.00253216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00909520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.14 or 0.06942889 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

