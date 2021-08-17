BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Up 40.0% in July

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 67,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
