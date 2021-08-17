BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Up 40.0% in July

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 67,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUI. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 86,417 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 148,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,194 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.