BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $924.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $881.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $924.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

