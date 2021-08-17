BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 29,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CII stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

