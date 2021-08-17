BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Diversified LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 195,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 93,534 shares during the period.

Shares of BHK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,323. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

