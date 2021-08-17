BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. BlackLine posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackLine.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $1,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,912,932.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,857 shares of company stock worth $10,287,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 99.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in BlackLine by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $73.24 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.72.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

