Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Black Hills stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,897. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.83.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

