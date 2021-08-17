BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of BJ opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

