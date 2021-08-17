BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BJ opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.
