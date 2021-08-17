BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,960 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $16,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $19,647,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $39,907,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJRI stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.71 million, a P/E ratio of -40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

