Bitradio Price Tops $0.0074 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $76,076.06 and $35.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00199813 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,312,763 coins and its circulating supply is 10,312,758 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.